Clemson football player turns self in following crash on July 21

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A Clemson football player turned himself in on Sunday in relation to a July 21 collision that severely injured a U.S. Mail Carrier, the Clemson Police Department said.

The police department said traffic specialists found probable cause to charge Fredrick Davis, 19, of Jacksonville, with reckless driving. Davis is a sophomore cornerback for the Tigers.

Investigation showed that Davis was traveling at a speed of 115 MPH in a posted 55 MPH speed zone before crashing into the US Mail Carrier vehicle. Clemson Police said the injuries to the mail carrier were “severe and will require several months or longer for recovery.”

Davis was booked into the Clemson city jail on Sunday, received bond and was released.

