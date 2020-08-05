Cliff Godwin and ECU Baseball Host 2020 Baseball Camp at J.H. Rose

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – Cliff Godwin and the East Carolina baseball team this week are hosting the annual Cliff Godwin Baseball Camp. The camp was scheduled to begin on Monday and was going to run until Friday but after the bad weather in the area, the camp is now running from Wednesday to Sunday.

There are over 90 athletes that signed up for this year’s event which is being held at J.H Rose High School. The camp focuses on the core values of ECU baseball as well as baseball fundamentals.

There are normally multiple camps held throughout the summer at Clark LeClair Stadium but because of COVID-19 Godwin and the Pirates decided to hold just one camp and change locations to J.H. Rose in Greenville.

The camp staff includes ECU coaches, current players and former players.