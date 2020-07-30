Cliff Godwin Prepares to Host Baseball Camp at J.H. Rose

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – Cliff Godwin and the baseball team each summer hold baseball camps but with COVID-19 precautions the team was forced to cancel most of the camps they had planned.
This year Godwin and the Pirates will only be hosting one camp starting on August 3rd. The Cliff Godwin Baseball Camp will also be moved. In years past the camps have been held at Clark LeClair Stadium but this year the camp will be held at J.H. Roes High School.
The camp lasts from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is from Monday August 3rd to Friday August 7th. You can signup online by visiting http://www.cliffgodwinbaseballcamp.com/