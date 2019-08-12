Coaches Pick Rose to Win Eastern Carolina 3A-4A

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The Eastern Carolina 3A-4A Annual Coaches Meeting took place at Parker’s barbeque this afternoon.
Coaches got a feast on top of their media obligations but most importantly voted in their annual coaches preseason poll.
J.H Rose High School were picked to win the conference receiving four first-place votes. South Central High School received 4 first-place votes and were picked to finish second in the conference. D.H. Conley High School weren’t far behind though receiving one less vote than South Central to sit in the third-place spot in the standings.
New Bern High School under first-year head coach Torrey Nowell were picked to finish fourth in the conference. Charles B. Aycock High School were picked fifth with Eastern Wayne and Southern Wayne were picked sixth and seventh