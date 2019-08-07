Coastal Plains and Eastern Plains Conference Host Media Day

WNCT – The Coastal Plains and the Eastern Plains conference both hosted their annual media day.
The Eastern Plains conference Media Day took place at Farmville Central High School where coaches and athletic directors gathered to preview their seasons, converse and vote in a preseason coaches poll.
Southwest Edgecombe were picked to win the conference receiving all five first-place votes. Beddingfield and Nash Central both received the same amount of votes for a tie at second. North Johnston were picked to finish fourth in the conference while North Pitt and Farmville Central were picked to finish second to last and last respectively.
Southside High School played host to the Coastal Plains League Media Day. Coaches and players gathered in Chocowinity to preview their 2019 seasons. Tarboro is the favorite to win the conference.