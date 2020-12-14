Skip to content
College Basketball
UNC men’s basketball players issue apology for maskless celebration after Duke win
Video
North Carolina’s home basketball game with Miami postponed
Video
South Carolina returns to top of women’s basketball poll; NCSU remains 4th
San Antonio area gets entire NCAA women’s basketball tourney
No. 2 Baylor on pause again because of COVID-19 protocols
No. 4 NC State women top Louisville for 2nd win over No. 1
Louisville tops women’s Top 25, South Carolina up to No. 2, NCSU down to No. 4
Gonzaga, Baylor top AP Top 25, Sooners climb, Drake in
ECU-USF women’s basketball contest postponed
Rachal’s late free throws lift Tulsa past No. 5 Houston
Villanova pauses hoops, coach Wright tests positive
VIDEO: Norfolk’s Keyontae Johnson awake, gives message on Twitter days after collapse
Florida’s Johnson speaking, calling teammates via FaceTime
Florida Gators basketball player Keyontae Johnson ‘following simple commands’ after collapse
Stanford women stay No. 1, NCSU at No. 4 in AP Top 25; top 11 unchanged