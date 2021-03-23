2009 NCAA Championship winner Danny Green donates $1M to UNC men’s basketball program

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Danny Green, the former UNC-Chapel Hill forward and current Philadelphia 76er, is giving $1 million to his alma mater to endow a men’s basketball scholarship, according to an announcement by UNC on Tuesday afternoon.

Green is a three-time NBA champion and was also a member of UNC’s 2009 NCAA Championship squad. The 12-year NBA veteran played in more wins – 123 – than any other Tar Heel player, according to the University.

Green is the only Tar Heel with at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists, 100 blocks and 100 steals, the school said in a release.

“It’s a great way for me to honor something that I’m very passionate about,” Green said in an interview with Adam Lucas for GoHeels.com. “It was an easy decision for me, because if I can help a kid and help the program that means so much to me, why wouldn’t I? Carolina is in my blood and it’s an honor to be part of it.”

UNC head coach Roy Williams said hearing about Green’s gift was “emotional” for him.

North Carolina’s Danny Green (14) is congratulated after a 3-point shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against UNC-Asheville in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2008. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

“When Eric (Montross) called me and told me what Danny was doing, it was emotional for me,” said UNC head coach Roy Williams in the release. “Danny Green loves this University just like Roy Williams does, and I don’t think there’s anyone in the world who loves the University more than I do. To have one of my players say I want to be part of this was emotional. It’s hard to even talk about. It makes me feel like someone else believes in this place the same way that Roy and Wanda Williams do, and that means so much to me.”

Green’s $1 million gift is part of UNC’s $500 million athletics fundraising effort called “Campaign for Carolina Athletics.”

The goal of the campaign is to provide “opportunities through scholarships for Tar Heel student-athletes.”

Michael Jordan, James Worthy and Green are the only Tar Heels to win NCAA and NBA championships. Green has won NBA titles with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, Toronto Raptors in 2019 and with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Green, 33, is currently the starting small forward for the 76ers. He is averaging 9.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 steals and just under one block per game for the team while shooting 39% from beyond the arc.