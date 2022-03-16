(WGHP) — The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament – aka March Madness – gets underway tonight with its first play-in games in what will be a 3-week battle for New Orleans, host city of the Final Four and ultimately the championship game on April 4.

You likely know that perennial powers Duke and North Carolina are part of the 68-team field. Duke, seeded second in the West Region, faces Cal State Fullerton at 7:10 p.m. Friday on CBS. North Carolina, seeded eighth in the East – and are Tar Heels wondering about that disparity given what happened in Durham on March 5? – will face Marquette at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on TBS.

But the banner of our state doesn’t stop waving there. Because seeded 10th in the West Region are the Davidson Wildcats. They play Michigan State at 9:40 p.m. Friday on CBS (or right after Duke’s game).

Davidson forward Luka Brajkovic (35) in action during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament against Richmond, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Washington. Richmond won 64-62. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

If both Duke and Davidson win those openers, they would play each other on Sunday in sort of a cruel in-state fate divined by the NCAA selection committee. (Don’t cry foul: The committee did the same thing to Kentucky and Murray State in the East.)

You likely know that Duke went 28-6 and won the ACC’s regular-season championship before losing to Virginia Tech in the tournament final. UNC was 24-9 and finished third in the ACC, also losing to Va. Tech (in a semifinal).

But Davidson won the regular-season championship of the Atlanta 10 Conference before losing to Richmond, 64-62, in the tournament final. The Wildcats, though, compiled a 27-6 record and received an at-large invitation to the tournament (as did Duke and UNC and 33 other schools).

You may know that North Carolina has won six NCAA titles (most recently in 2017) and that Duke has won five (most recently in 2015), which are third and fourth on list of schools with the most, behind UCLA and Kentucky.

Davidson hasn’t won a title, but this isn’t the Wildcats first NCAA rodeo. In fact, they’ve pulled a few upsets. Here is our starting five list of things you may not know about Davidson and its basketball team.

1. We know a lot about UNC and Duke, but where and what is Davidson College?

Davidson College (WSOC)

Davidson College, which is in Davidson, North Carolina, about 26 miles north of Charlotte, was founded by Presbyterians in 1837 and named for Gen. William Lee Davidson, who died in the Revolutionary War. It’s renowned for its liberal arts education programs and is ranked 13th nationally by U.S. News & World Report in its annual evaluation. Davidson’s undergraduate enrollment is fewer than 2,000, and about half the students scored 1400 or higher on the SAT. It ranks with Duke and UNC as the state’s best academic universities. It’s expensive, too, charging about $55,000 for tuition and fees, which is just slightly less than Duke as the highest in the state. Davidson’s teams first were called the Presbyterians but adopted the more ferocious Wildcats nickname in 1917 after upsetting Auburn, 21-7, in football. Except for 1988-1992, the Wildcats were members of the Southern Conference (the precursor to both the SEC and the ACC – think Alabama and North Carolina in the same league) from 1936 to 2014 and won the league’s basketball championship 23 times between 1964 and2014. They then joined the more basketball savvy Atlantic 10 during the realignment of 2018.

2. Most schools in non-major conferences have difficulty getting an at-large bid. How did Davidson do it?

Davidson head coach Bob McKillop looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament against Richmond, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Washington. Richmond won 64-62. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Wildcats’ record was exemplary, and only seven of the 68 teams in the field won more games (Murray State, 31-2, and Arizona, 31-3, won the most). But after that narrow loss to Richmond in the conference final, which would have brought an automatic tournament bid, they had to have signature victories to gain notoriety and knock out schools such as SEC runner-up Texas A&M. They beat then-No. 10 Alabama, 79-78, on the road in December, and upended Richmond, 87-84, on the road during conference play. They also beat East Carolina, Penn and Charlotte outside the conference. One of their losses was in their second game, 65-60, to San Francisco, which went 24-9 and is in the tournament, and they lost to Dayton, a strong team that many thought should be in the field, too. The Ken Pom rankings, one of the most trusted statistical analyses, has Davidson at No. 41. CBS ranks Davidson as the 34th best team in the tournament.

3. Who were the keys to Davidson’s successful season?

Davidson guard Foster Loyer (0) in action during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament against Richmond, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Washington. Richmond won 64-62. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

There’s a twist of fate here: The Wildcats play Michigan State in their tournament opener, and one of their leaders is a transfer from Michigan State, junior point guard Foster Loyer. He averaged 16.4 points, and his terrific shooting includes missing only eight free throws out of 121 (that’s 93.4%, if your care). Conference Coach-of-the-Year Bob McKillop’s team – like some of its predecessors – is known for being unselfish and good-shooting. Lee Hyungjung, Luka Brajkovic, a 6-foot-10 senior who was the conference’s Player of the year, and Michael Jones also average more than 10 points, and all make at least 38% of 3-point shots (which is very good). Here’s another ironic twist: Perhaps the most-acclaimed Davidson star plays for another team. Kellan Grady averaged 11.5 points and was the top 3-point shooter for Kentucky. Before that he played at Davidson, where he was an all-conference starter for four years and scored more than 2,000 points. When the NCAA granted a fifth year of eligibility (because of COVID-19) and he had graduated with a degree in sociology, Grady transferred to Kentucky because Davidson has no graduate programs in that field. By the way, Duke and UNC wanted him, too.

4. What about Michigan State? Isn’t that a powerful opponent?

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, left, talks with Rocket Watts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

The Spartans of Coach Tom Izzo have a long tradition of success, having won national championships in 2000 and 2009. They’ve been in the tournament every year for the past 23, since 1998 (there was no tournament in 2020) and have made the Final Four six times (most recently in 2019). But Michigan State lost in the First Four in 2021, and this season is 22-12, finishing seventh in the Big 10 and losing in the semifinals of the conference tournament. The Spartans were only 5-9 against what the NCAA calls Quad 1 opponents (those who have met the most stringent of statistical criteria set in 2018 by the NCAA — Davidson was 2-2 in those). Ken Pom has them at No. 40 (just ahead of Davidson), and CBS ranks them 37th best in the field.

5. How has Davidson done in past NCAA appearances?

Stephen Curry (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

This will be Davidson’s 14th appearance in the tournament, dating back to 1966. In 1968 the Wildcats lost to North Carolina, 70-66, and most recently the Wildcats lost a nailbiter to the Wildcats of Kentucky, 78-73, in the first round in 2018. They count making the Sweet 16 in 1966, ’68 and ’69 – led by Sports Illustrated-cover big man Mike Maloy – but there were only 23 schools in the tournament in those years. And then there was 2008, when Davidson made it all the way to the Elite Eight. The Wildcats then were led by a player whose name may be familiar: Steph Curry, the two-time NBA MVP and all-time leading 3-point shooter. Curry played 104 games at Davidson and averaged 25.3 points. That March the Wildcats were seeded 10th in the Midwest Region and upset No. 7 Gonzaga, 82-76, in the first round. They then beat second-seeded Georgetown, 74-70, to advance against No. 3 Wisconsin. The Wildcats also took down the Badgers, beating them soundly, 73-56, and earned a match against Kansas, the region’s top-seeded team, in Detroit. Davidson led early, but the Jayhawks took a 30-28 lead into halftime and then overcame a 4-point deficit and Davidson’s last shot to win, 59-57, despite 25 points from Curry (although he made only 9 of 25 shots). Kansas went on to defeat Memphis State, 75-68 in overtime, to win its most recent championship.