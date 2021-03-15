Colorado State seeded No. 1 in 16-team NIT; NC State, Davidson square off Thursday

Syracuse forwards Quincy Guerrier (1), and Alan Griffin (0) battle North Carolina State forward Manny Bates (15) for a rebound during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Syracuse, N.Y. (Dennis Nett/The Post-Standard via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Colorado State, Saint Louis, Memphis and Ole Miss are the No. 1 seeds for the National Invitation Tournament.

The four second seeds are Richmond, Davidson, Saint Mary’s and Boise State.

Seeded third are Toledo, Western Kentucky, North Carolina State, and SMU, and the remainder of the field includes Buffalo, Dayton, Mississippi State and Louisiana Tech.

The Wolfpack (13-10) will begin play Thursday against Davidson (13-8) at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The NIT starts Wednesday at locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas.

The top seeds open play Friday night, with Colorado State (18-6) facing Buffalo (16-8), and Ole Miss (16-11) taking on Louisiana Tech (21-7). On Saturday, Saint Louis (14-8) will play Mississippi State (15-14), and Memphis (16-7) will face Dayton (14-9).

The coronavirus pandemic reduced the field to 16 teams from the usual 32, and all games are set for Frisco and Denton, Texas. That will take the semifinals and championship game out of Madison Square Garden for the first time in the 83-year history of college basketball’s oldest postseason tournament. The NIT champion has been crowned in New York City every year since the tournament started in 1938.

The 2021 NIT games will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2. Streaming options are available on ESPN.com or fuboTV.

2021 NIT first round schedule

Upper Left Bracket

No. 1 Colorado State vs. No. 4 Buffalo — March 19, 7 p.m.

No. 2. Davidson vs. No. 3 NC State — March 18, 7 p.m.

Lower Left Bracket

No. 1 Memphis vs. No. 4 Dayton — March 20, 12 p.m.

No. 2 Boise State vs. No. 3 SMU — March 18, 9 p.m.

Upper Right Bracket

No. 1 Saint Louis vs. No. 4 Mississippi State — March 20, 5 p.m.

No. 2 Richmond vs. No. 3 Toledo — March 17, 7 p.m.

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Louisiana Tech — March 19, 9 p.m.

No. 2 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 3 Western Kentucky — March 17, 9 p.m.

2021 NIT key dates

First Round: March 17-20

Quarterfinals: March 25

Semifinals: March 27

Third-place game: March 28

Championship: March 28