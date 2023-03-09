GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — College basketball fans are getting ready for their favorite time of year. March Madness.

Depending on where you live, college basketball can have more draw than the professional level. The sport is about the players and the entertainment value.

Which cities provide the most exciting teams to root for? Each city has its own unique basketball history and charm to it. Graduates often tend to favor their alma mater, while others have a loyalty to their hometown.

To find 2023’s top spots for NCAA hoops, WalletHub crunched the numbers on more than 290 U.S. cities. They range from the number of teams per city and the winning percentage of each to stadium capacity and social-media engagement.

Dating back to 2020 and some years before that, Durham, home of the Duke Blue Devils, has stayed at the No. 1 spot. Some people call Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill the biggest rivalry in sports. Coming in at No. 7 is the second part of the rivalry, Chapel Hill and the Tar Heels.

Click here to find out more.