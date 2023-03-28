WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmville Central High graduate Samage Teel, a redshirt sophomore on the Winston-Salem State team that won the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship this year, has entered the transfer portal.

Teel made the announcement Monday on social media, calling his time at WSSU “nothing short of amazing.”

Jaylon Gibson makes D2 HBCU All-America according to BOXTOROW website and Samage Teel enters transfer portal for WSSU basketball….Teel had his best season for the Rams as they won the CIAA championship…. pic.twitter.com/E08CV1Q0YN — John Dell (@johndellWSJ) March 27, 2023

Teel signed with the Rams in 2020, but the Rams did not play that season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per the Winston-Salem Journal.

He played 25 games and made three starts in the 2021-22 season, averaging 9.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He showed improvement this past season, averaging just under 12 points, 3.1 rebounds and three assists per game.

At Farmville Central, Teel helped lead the Jaguars to two state championships.