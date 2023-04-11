GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmville Central High graduate and former Winston-Salem State men’s basketball player Samage Teel announced Tuesday he is transferring to Presbyterian College.

Teel announced last month that he had entered the transfer portal.

Teel is making the jump from NCAA Division II to Division I competition. Located in Clinton, S.C., Presbyterian competes in the Big South Conference. The Blue Hose are coming off a tough season in which they finished 5-27 overall and 1-17 in conference play.

Teel signed with the Rams in 2020, but the Rams did not play that season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per the Winston-Salem Journal.

He played 25 games and made three starts in the 2021-22 season, averaging 9.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He showed improvement this past season, averaging just under 12 points, 3.1 rebounds and three assists per game.

At Farmville Central, Teel helped lead the Jaguars to two state championships.