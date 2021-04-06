Former ECU star Jayden Gardner says he’s narrowed list of future schools to five

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s apparently down to five.

Former East Carolina basketball star Jayden Gardner took to social media to announce he has narrowed his choice of where he wants to go to college and play basketball to five schools. On his Twitter account, he listed LSU, Arkansas, Virginia, N.C. State and Miami — two SEC schools and three ACC schools.

Gardner, a 6-foot-7 forward, averaged 18.3 points and over eight rebounds a game, making 79 starts in 81 games at ECU.

He has had virtual meetings with at least three schools, Oklahoma State, LSU and Pitt, according to Stock Risers, which tracks college basketball recruiting. Gardner also mentioned Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Florida, Alabama, Boston College, Vanderbilt, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and Xavier in an interview with StockRisers.com.

Gardner is from Wake Forest, which could make N.C. State the odds-on favorite. He told StockRisers.com in an online interview, “They’ve got a great coach who is also a great man. Local hometown team, great environment and situation to be in playing in ACC in front of my family.”

He also told the website he hopes to make a decision within three weeks, which would be sometime in the end of April.