Former Greene Central High star to play for Charleston Southern

Imajae Dodd (UNC Wilmington Sports Information photo)

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — From a Ram to a Seahawk and now, a Buccaneer.

Former Greene Central High School star Imajae Dodd announced on his Twitter page on Thursday he had committed to Charleston Southern. The 6-foot-6 forward entered the transfer portal in March after two seasons at UNC Wilmington.

Dodd missed multiple games this past season due to injury and ultimately saw his playing time decrease. He now has two years of eligibility remaining and will be able to play with his new teammates in the 2021-22 season.

For the 2020-21 season, Dodd averaged 2.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and .7 blocks. He shot 61.5% from the field. In the 2019-20 season, he averaged 4.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and shot 57.4% from the field.

Dodd led Greene Central to the 2018 Class 2-A state high school basketball state finals, falling to Forest Hills, 63-59.

