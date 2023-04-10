WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) — Kinston High School grad Dontrez Styles has announced where he’ll continue his college basketball career.

Styles is heading to Georgetown to play for new coach Ed Cooley, according to On3.com. It’s the same website that broke the news that Styles would be leaving the University of North Carolina after two seasons.

Styles announced in March he was leaving UNC after playing in less than six minutes a game for the Tar Heels in 15 games this season. The 6-foot-7 small forward averaged 1.4 points for the Heels, who finished 20-13 overall, seventh in the ACC. UNC missed the NCAA Tournament after being ranked as the preseason No. 1 by The Associated Press.

“The connection between me and coach Cooley has been great and I trust him,” Styles told On3.com on Sunday. “The opportunity is there and I’m ready to go take it and run with it.”

Styles visited N.C. State, South Carolina and East Carolina before his visit to Washington, D.C.

“It was very sad,” Styles said last week of leaving UNC, via The Bryan Hanks Show. “I didn’t want to do it. Being a North Carolina kid, you always want to go to North Carolina. It was always a dream of mine to be here. It was tough. But life moves on. I am ready for this next chapter, and I cannot wait to get back to it. Everybody wants to play.”