Former Kinston High, UNC, NBA star Jerry Stackhouse sings national anthem before ECU-Vandy game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WNCT) — The NCAA Super Regional between East Carolina University and Vanderbilt had a little bit of Kinston spark to it on Friday.
Jerry Stackhouse, a star basketball player at Kinston High School, the University of North Carolina and the NBA, sang the national anthem before the start of Friday’s Game 1 of the Super Regional. Stackhouse is the current men’s basketball coach at Vanderbilt.
Road to Omaha
Play ball: Things to know about NCAA Super Regionals
ECU Sports Information: Breaking down the series
Young Vanderbilt squad not the same team that won 2019 title; Pirates look to derail Commodores’ plans
Online Originals: Pirate Nation rallies together to send off ECU baseball team to Super Regional
Eight Super Regional host sites announced, ECU begins play Friday
East Carolina claims Greenville Regional title, advances to Super Regional in Nashville
ECU’s Norby, Williams among semifinalists for Golden Spikes award
Norby named finalist for Bragan Award
Agnos, Moylan named to Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America Team
Stackhouse spoke with WNCT Sports Director Brian Bailey spoke to Stackhouse about where he got his singing talents, how things have been going so far with him coaching the basketball program and more.
Click the above video to learn more.