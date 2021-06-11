Former Kinston High, UNC, NBA star Jerry Stackhouse sings national anthem before ECU-Vandy game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WNCT) — The NCAA Super Regional between East Carolina University and Vanderbilt had a little bit of Kinston spark to it on Friday.

Jerry Stackhouse, a star basketball player at Kinston High School, the University of North Carolina and the NBA, sang the national anthem before the start of Friday’s Game 1 of the Super Regional. Stackhouse is the current men’s basketball coach at Vanderbilt.

Stackhouse spoke with WNCT Sports Director Brian Bailey spoke to Stackhouse about where he got his singing talents, how things have been going so far with him coaching the basketball program and more.

Click the above video to learn more.