RALEIGH, NC – Two people from Kinston who played and coached at Parrott Academy will be inducted into the William Peace University Athletics Hall of Fame later this year, the school announced Friday.

Brooke Johnson was a star at Parrott Academy on the girls basketball team. She has her jersey retired there and at Peace. Her father, Kelly Johnson, previously coached at Parrott for many years before joining Peace.

The Pacers have not inducted a new Hall of Fame class since 2012. The William Peace University Hall of Fame was established in 2001 to recognize the achievements of superior athletic careers at the University. The hall recognizes those individuals who made exceptional contributions to WPU on the field or through support after leaving school. Championship and other exceptional teams are also eligible for Hall of Fame consideration.

Deputy Athletic Director and Head Men’s Basketball Coach Claude Shields stated, “Inducting a new class of honorees is long overdue for William Peace University Athletics. It will be a special night celebrating the many accomplishments of our former student-athletes and administrators”.

The 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame will take place on April 22nd on Main Lawn, with a reception beginning at 5:30 PM. Main Parlor will be utilized in the event of inclement weather. Registration for the event, as well as other Alumni Weekend events, can be found here.

Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Brooke Johnson

Brooke was a member of the women’s basketball program from 2000-2004. During this time, she was named 2nd team All-South Region (2002-03), 2nd team All-Conference USA South (2003-04), All-Tournament Team for USA South (2004), and in 2003-04 she led all of NCAA DIII with 9.7 assists per game. In 2003, Brooke was ranked 8th overall in NCAA DIII as she averaged 6.2 assists per game and 27th overall in NCAA DIII in 3-point goals per game. She was the Jeannie Grey Bierce Award recipient in 2003 and 2004. Brooke’s jersey, #3, was retired on February 21st, 2004. Before that, she was a star at Parrott Academy and has her jersey number retired there, too.

Kelly Johnson

Kelly previously served as the Athletic Director and Head Women’s Basketball Coach, and was instrumental in the transition into a co-ed institution. He oversaw the additions of men’s programs in basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, tennis, and baseball between the years of 2012-2015. He also helped found the first-ever Pacer Club. As a coach, he produced over 60 USA South All-Conference and Academic All-Conference selections in addition to several conference tournament appearances. Before coaching at Peace, he was the long-time girls basketball coach at Parrott Academy. He has since returned to Parrott and as girls coach and athletics director.

Ashley Stansbury

Ashley was a member of the softball program from 2006-2010. During this time she was First Team All-USA South (2007 and 2008), Second Team All-USA South (2009), Second Team All-Atlantic Region (2007 and 2008), and the Team MVP and Bierce Award Recipient (2008). Ashley’s jersey was retired on April 22nd, 2012.

Lauren Pleasant Bridgers

Lauren was a member of the softball program from 2003-2007. During this time she was First Team All-USA South (2005 and 2006), Second Team All-USA South (2007), First Team All-South Region (2004 and 2006), First Team All-State (2005), Second Team All-South Region (2005), Second Team All-State (2006), Team MVP (2004 and 2006), and the Bierce Award Recipient (2007). Her jersey was retired on April 22nd, 2007.

Virginia “Ginger” Lancaster Shields

Ginger was a member of Peace College Women’s Tennis from 1975-1977. She was the first recipient of tennis scholarship to Peace and the second woman in North Carolina to ever receive a scholarship to play tennis. While at Peace, she played #1 singles and doubles, finishing 17-2 in the regular season and winning the NC small college tournament. In 1977, Peace finished 3rd in the National Junior College Tournament in Florida. Ginger played #2 in the Nationals, finishing with an 8-2 singles record. Upon graduation, Ginger transferred to NC State as a walk-on, playing #1 singles and #3 doubles. She currently lives in New Bern.

Kelly Key Gaines

Kelly graduated from Peace College in 1982 after a successful collegiate tennis career. She was named the Head Women’s Tennis Coach at NC State in 1989 after serving as an assistant coach for both the men and women’s teams. She helped lead her teams to a top 40 record in the ITA. She coached the first NC State player to a NCAA bid, and had two players on the ACC 50th Anniversary Tennis Team. She is currently the USTA North Carolina Executive Director and was a member of the Peace Alumnae Board. She also serves on the William Peace University Board of Trustees.

Tia Saunders-Johnson

Tia was a member of the women’s basketball program from 2002-06. Her jersey was retired on April 23rd, 2006. While at Peace, she was First Team All-USA South (2004, 2005, 2006), First Team All-South Region (2004 and 2006), First Team All-State (2005), All-Tournament USA South (2005), Second Team All-South Region (2005), Second Team All-State (2006), Team MVP (2004, 2005, and 2006), and the Bierce Award Winner (2004, 2005, and 2006). While at Peace, she led in numerous scoring records and collected 1,748 points in her career as well as 945 rebounds.

Glenda Cunningham Jenkins

Glenda was a member of the women’s basketball program from 1986-88. She was All-Region X in 1987 and 1988, as well as Region X Player of the Year and NJCAA 2nd Team All-American in 1988. While at Peace, she notched 1151 points (the highest at that time) as well as many other numerous records including points in a game, points in a season, field goals in a game, field goals in a season, field goals in a career, field goal percentage in a season, and rebounds in a season.