Former South Central High star, UNCW guard earn CAA co-Player of the Week honors

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Junior guard Shykeim Phillips of UNCW has been selected as the Colonial Athletic Association’s Co-Player of the Week after powering the Seahawks to three road victories last week.

The South Central High School grad and Winterville native product averaged 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists as the Seahawks swept conference games at Charleston, James Madison and Towson to solidify their hold on first place in the league. He shared the honor with Delaware’s Dylan Painter.

Phillips, who is averaging 11.2 points and 3.2 rebounds for the 11-5 Seahawks, shot 53.7 percent from the floor in the trio of games. He has powered UNCW to a clean 5-0 record in the circuit.

He scored 20 points and added six rebounds in UNCW’s 86-78 victory at Charleston last Monday at TD Arena. Phillips then added 14 points behind 6-of-11 from the floor with two boards and three assists when the Seahawks edged James Madison on Thursday in Harrisonburg, 71-70.

Phillips capped the unbeaten week by pumping in 18 points with five rebounds and two assists as the Seahawks outlasted Towson, 81-77, in overtime early Saturday at SECU Arena. Phillips went 8-of-16 from the floor to help the Seahawks defeat the Tigers in a showdown for first place.

It marks the first CAA honor of Phillips’ career and the first Player of the Week honor for a Seahawk this season. Freshman Trazarien White was selected the league’s Rookie of the Week on Dec. 20, 2021.

The red-hot Seahawks return to action tonight when they take on Northeastern in a 7 p.m. tip-off at Matthews Arena in Boston.