GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The second day of Round 1 of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament sees Duke and Davidson in action in separate games on Friday.

Thursday saw a number of upsets, including two traditional No. 12 over No. 5 (New Mexico beat Connecticut and Richmond upset Iowa). The biggest upset of them all was No. 15 Saint Peter’s out of New Jersey knocking off traditional college basketball power Kentucky, a No. 2 seed.

Friday

Second round

Saturday — Noon start (WNCT, TBS, TNT, truTV)

12:10 p.m. (8) North Carolina vs. (1) Baylor CBS 2:40 p.m. (9) Creighton vs. (1) Kansas CBS 5:15 p.m. (11) Michigan vs. (3) Tennessee CBS 6:10 p.m. (12) Richmond vs. (4) Providence TNT 7:10 p.m. (5) Saint Mary’s vs. (4) UCLA TBS 7:45 p.m. (15) Saint Peter’s vs. (7) Murray St. CBS 8:40 p.m. (12) New Mexico St. vs. (4) Arkansas TNT 9:40 p.m. (9) Memphis vs. (1) Gonzaga TBS



Sunday — Noon start (WNCT, TBS, TNT, truTV)