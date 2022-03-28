NEW ORLEANS (WNCN) – The Final Four couldn’t have ended up better for North Carolina basketball fans. UNC and Duke will meet Saturday night with a trip to Monday’s championship game on the line.

If the existing rivalry — arguably the greatest in college sports — and the opportunity to play for a championship aren’t enough, go ahead and throw in the added drama of this being Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season.

Planning a trip to the Final Four, which is in New Orleans this season, is a difficult task. Fans have two options. One is to book the trip far ahead of time, hoping that their team makes it to the semifinal, but expecting just to enjoy some terrific basketball. The other path to take is waiting until the field is set and trying to swing a more last-minute trip.

Those who opted for the latter will likely need to break the bank to make the trip happen.

Tickets: More than $1,000

Anybody making the trip from North Carolina to New Orleans should plan on staying through Tuesday and going to both the Final Four on Saturday and the championship on Monday.

Since the Duke-UNC game is the later one on Saturday, fans will need to get a ticket for both sessions — even if they don’t care to see Kansas and Villanova.

As of Monday morning, a ticket to both sessions for the Final Four started at $822, according to TickPick. Obviously, those seats will be at the top of the Caesars Superdome in the 600s level. Tickets in the 300s or better begin at $2,000. The average ticket price is $3,560.

The silver lining is that, right now, tickets to Monday’s championship start at $224, per TickPick. There’s no reason for Blue Devils and Tar Heels fans not to stay through the final. They’ll have something to root for no matter who makes it to Monday: either for their team or against their rival.

Travel: Anywhere from $250 to $2,100

Travel costs vary greatly between driving and flying. The drive from Raleigh to New Orleans is about 900 miles each way and would take about 13 hours without stops. GasBuddy estimates that a car averaging 28 miles per gallon on the highway would spend about $233 on gas — but that’s following its directions and making nine stops to fill up at more affordable pumps. Without those savings, gas expenditures would be closer to $250.

Because of time, driving may not be feasible for many. Delta offers a nonstop flight on Friday from RDU to New Orleans for $2,080 roundtrip. Google Flights doesn’t show any flights left for Saturday that don’t include extensive layovers.

Those who have an extra day to spend in New Orleans can save some money by flying out Thursday. American ($1,529) and Delta ($1,729) both offer flights that are relatively cheaper and have a short layover. Southwest doesn’t have many tickets left but can take fans to and from New Orleans for about $750. The catch is they have to fly out Thursday and back Wednesday because most everything on the airline is sold out.

Hotels: At least $100 per night

There’s no shortage of lodging options around the Superdome. Most recognized brands for hotels will cost at least $160 or so per night. The closest hotel to the venue is the Hyatt House downtown on Poydras Street, which is $163 per night.

The Hyatt Regency nearby is available for those looking for more luxurious accommodations. It will cost about $273 per night.

Looking at off-brand offerings, Factors Row by Sextant Stays is more akin to staying in an apartment. This could be desirable for those traveling with a group as it has units with up to three bedrooms. It starts at $103 per night.

On average, the six closest hotels to the Superdome cost about $200 per night.

North Carolina’s Hubert Davis celebrates after North Carolina won a college basketball game against St. Peter’s in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski celebrates while cutting down the net after Duke defeated Arkansas in a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA men’s tournament in San Francisco, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

What’s the total?

Let’s first consider the cheapest option. A single person driving overnight Thursday into Friday would be paying for gas, need lodging for four nights, and tickets for the Final Four and championship games. Gas will run $250 or so, a hotel at the average rate would total $800, and the cheapest tickets will cost $1,050.

Total: About $2,100

Without going too big, let’s look at a more middle-of-the-road option. This is for someone who wants to save time by flying to New Orleans, but doesn’t care about where their seat is in the Superdome on Saturday and Monday. Nonstop flights to New Orleans on Friday then back to Raleigh on Tuesday will cost $2,080. A four-night hotel stay will be about $800. Just getting in the doors for Saturday and Monday’s games totals $1,050.

Total: About $3,930

But the memory of being at the Superdome for the final matchup between Coach K and UNC, with the backdrop of the Final Four? Priceless.