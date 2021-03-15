Important links to keep up with the NCAA basketball postseason
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s March Madness and there’s a lot to keep up with over the next few weeks.
Below is a list of helpful links that you can keep up with for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the men’s NIT and the women’s NCAA Tournament.
Our Chase for the Championship page
TV times and local-interest games
WNCT’s Basketball Madness bracket contest
Complete NCAA Tournament coverage from CBSSports.com
Colorado State seeded No. 1 in 16-team NIT; NC State, Davidson square off Thursday