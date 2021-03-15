Important links to keep up with the NCAA basketball postseason

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s March Madness and there’s a lot to keep up with over the next few weeks.

Below is a list of helpful links that you can keep up with for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the men’s NIT and the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Our Chase for the Championship page

TV times and local-interest games

NCAA Tournament bracket

WNCT’s Basketball Madness bracket contest

Complete NCAA Tournament coverage from CBSSports.com

Colorado State seeded No. 1 in 16-team NIT; NC State, Davidson square off Thursday