GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmville Central graduate and Greenville native Justin Wright announced Monday that he is transferring from North Carolina Central to Loyola Marymount University.

Wright led the Eagles in scoring this season with 16.1 points per game. The junior guard shot 47.3 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from 3-point range. He also averaged 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. In three seasons at N.C. Central (70 games), Wright averaged 12.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and two assists per contest.

On March 13, Wright announced that he was entering the transfer portal.

LA you ready 👀🔥 ? COMMITTED!! Let’s Work ! pic.twitter.com/XZHeqgzBo5 — Justin Wright (@Jgetabuck24) March 27, 2023

Wright was a key part of a Farmville Central team that won 42 straight games, including the NCHSAA 2-A state championship game in 2019. Wright was named the MVP of that championship game.

As a Farmville Central senior, Wright averaged 24.7 points, seven rebounds, four assists and 3.5 steals per game.

Loyola Marymount is located in Los Angeles. The Lions compete in the West Coast Conference, which sent Gonzaga and St. Mary’s to this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Stan Johnson is LMU’s head coach. The Lions (19-12, 9-7 WCC) finished fourth in the conference standings this season behind Gonzaga, St. Mary’s and Santa Clara.