Livingstone College basketball player Eric Henderson died in a car wreck with an off-duty Cumberland County deputy on Monday.

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Livingstone College basketball player died in a car wreck with an off-duty Cumberland County deputy on Monday.

On Monday, Eric Henderson and the deputy crashed on U.S. 13 in Wade, N.C. The deputy was injured and transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

According to WNCN and WRAL television stations, the Highway Patrol indicated that Henderson was “at fault” in the wreck. Authorities said Henderson crossed the center line and struck the deputy’s vehicle while speeding.

The 6-foot-6 player was a sophomore at the school. The basketball team listed Henderson as a freshman small forward.

The school released a statement, calling Henderson an honors student who also lived in the school’s Honors Residence Hall.

“He wanted to be at Livingstone College. He took pride in being a Blue Bear,” Livingstone Men’s Basketball head coach James Stinson said. “He was willing to sacrifice to make sure everyone else was OK. He was the ultimate student-athlete.”

A Virginia Beach, Va. native, school officials said Henderson was also the great-nephew of Livingstone’s faculty assembly president, the Rev. Dr. Johnnie P. Henderson.

“Our thoughts of comfort and peace during this difficult time is extended to Eric’s family, friends, teammates, and college family,” said Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis.