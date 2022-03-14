GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The teams, games and times have been announced for the NIT, which starts Tuesday.
Wake Forest and Virginia are the two ACC teams represented. Both will play Wednesday night.
CBS Sports’ coverage of college basketball
2022 NIT key dates
First Round: March 15-16
Quarterfinals: March 19-20
Semifinals: March 22-23
Semifinals: March 29 (Madison Square Garden)
Championship: March 31 (Madison Square Garden)
All times Eastern
2022 NIT First Round schedule
Games in the first three rounds to be played at the higher-seeded team’s home arena
Upper Left Bracket
No. 1 Dayton vs. Toledo | Wednesday, March 16, 7 p.m. on ESPN+
No. 2 Xavier vs. Cleveland State | Tuesday, March 15, 9 p.m. on ESPNU
No. 3 Florida vs. Iona | Wednesday, March 16, 9 p.m. on ESPN2
No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Belmont | Tuesday, March 15, 7 p.m. on ESPN2
Lower Left Bracket
No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Missouri State | Tuesday, March 15, 7 p.m. on ESPN
No. 2 North Texas vs. Texas State | Tuesday, March 15, 8 p.m. on ESPNU
No. 3 Mississippi State vs. Virginia | Wednesday, March 16, 7 p.m. on ESPN2
No. 4 Colorado vs. St. Bonaventure | Tuesday, March 15, 11 p.m. on ESPN2
Upper Right Bracket
No. 1 SMU vs. Nicholls | Wednesday, March 16, 8 p.m. on ESPN+
No. 2 BYU vs. Long Beach State | Wednesday, March 16, 9 p.m. on ESPN+
No. 3 Saint Louis vs. Northern Iowa | Wednesday, March 16, 8 p.m. on ESPN+
No. 4 Washington State vs. Santa Clara | Tuesday, March 15, 11 p.m. on ESPNU
Lower Right Bracket
No. 1 Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State | Tuesday, March 15, 9 p.m. on ESPN2
No. 2 Wake Forest vs. Towson | Wednesday, March 16, 7 p.m. on ESPN+
No. 3 VCU vs. Princeton | Tuesday, March 15, 7 p.m. on ESPNU
No. 4 Utah State vs. Oregon | Tuesday, March 15, 9 p.m. on ESPN