GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The teams, games and times have been announced for the NIT, which starts Tuesday.

Wake Forest and Virginia are the two ACC teams represented. Both will play Wednesday night.

CBS Sports’ coverage of college basketball

2022 NIT key dates

First Round: March 15-16

Quarterfinals: March 19-20

Semifinals: March 22-23

Semifinals: March 29 (Madison Square Garden)

Championship: March 31 (Madison Square Garden)

All times Eastern

2022 NIT First Round schedule

Games in the first three rounds to be played at the higher-seeded team’s home arena

Upper Left Bracket

No. 1 Dayton vs. Toledo | Wednesday, March 16, 7 p.m. on ESPN+

No. 2 Xavier vs. Cleveland State | Tuesday, March 15, 9 p.m. on ESPNU

No. 3 Florida vs. Iona | Wednesday, March 16, 9 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Belmont | Tuesday, March 15, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Lower Left Bracket

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Missouri State | Tuesday, March 15, 7 p.m. on ESPN

No. 2 North Texas vs. Texas State | Tuesday, March 15, 8 p.m. on ESPNU

No. 3 Mississippi State vs. Virginia | Wednesday, March 16, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 4 Colorado vs. St. Bonaventure | Tuesday, March 15, 11 p.m. on ESPN2

Upper Right Bracket

No. 1 SMU vs. Nicholls | Wednesday, March 16, 8 p.m. on ESPN+

No. 2 BYU vs. Long Beach State | Wednesday, March 16, 9 p.m. on ESPN+

No. 3 Saint Louis vs. Northern Iowa | Wednesday, March 16, 8 p.m. on ESPN+

No. 4 Washington State vs. Santa Clara | Tuesday, March 15, 11 p.m. on ESPNU

Lower Right Bracket

No. 1 Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State | Tuesday, March 15, 9 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 2 Wake Forest vs. Towson | Wednesday, March 16, 7 p.m. on ESPN+

No. 3 VCU vs. Princeton | Tuesday, March 15, 7 p.m. on ESPNU

No. 4 Utah State vs. Oregon | Tuesday, March 15, 9 p.m. on ESPN