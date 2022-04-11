NEW YORK (WNCT) — Jamesville native and Riverside High School graduate Kayla Jones was selected 22nd overall by the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Draft on Monday night.

Jones played five seasons at NC State, where she averaged approximately eight points, two assists and five rebounds per game. She entered the 1,000-point club while helping the Wolfpack reach the Elite Eight this season.

Jones finished her NC State career ranked 11th in three-point percentage (.355), 14th in free throw percentage (.725), 14th in rebounds (734) and second in number of games played (139).