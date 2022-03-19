GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament will determine which teams reach the Sweet 16.
Play is Saturday and Sunday with the winners advancing to the next round of regional play. Below is the schedule and links to in-game action, stats and roundups from CBSSports.com.
More coverage of March Madness from WNCT
Friday’s NCAA tournament scores, roundup
Thursday’s NCAA tournament scores, roundup
TIPPING OFF: Tar Heels get hot, now take on ’21 champ Baylor
NCAAs Day 2: You’re going to miss Coach K when he’s gone
NCAA women’s tournament from CBSSports.com
Second round games
Saturday — Noon start (WNCT, TBS, TNT, truTV)
|12:10 p.m.
|(8) North Carolina vs. (1) Baylor
|WNCT
|2:40 p.m.
|(9) Creighton vs. (1) Kansas
|WNCT
|5:15 p.m.
|(11) Michigan vs. (3) Tennessee
|WNCT
|6:10 p.m.
|(12) Richmond vs. (4) Providence
|TNT
|7:10 p.m.
|(5) Saint Mary’s vs. (4) UCLA
|TBS
|7:45 p.m.
|(15) Saint Peter’s vs. (7) Murray St.
|WNCT
|8:40 p.m.
|(12) New Mexico St. vs. (4) Arkansas
|TNT
|9:40 p.m.
|(9) Memphis vs. (1) Gonzaga
|TBS