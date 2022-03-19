GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament will determine which teams reach the Sweet 16.

Play is Saturday and Sunday with the winners advancing to the next round of regional play. Below is the schedule and links to in-game action, stats and roundups from CBSSports.com.

More coverage of March Madness from WNCT

Friday’s NCAA tournament scores, roundup

Thursday’s NCAA tournament scores, roundup

TIPPING OFF: Tar Heels get hot, now take on ’21 champ Baylor

NCAAs Day 2: You’re going to miss Coach K when he’s gone

NCAA women’s tournament from CBSSports.com

NIT tournament

Second round games

Saturday — Noon start (WNCT, TBS, TNT, truTV)

12:10 p.m. (8) North Carolina vs. (1) Baylor WNCT 2:40 p.m. (9) Creighton vs. (1) Kansas WNCT 5:15 p.m. (11) Michigan vs. (3) Tennessee WNCT 6:10 p.m. (12) Richmond vs. (4) Providence TNT 7:10 p.m. (5) Saint Mary’s vs. (4) UCLA TBS 7:45 p.m. (15) Saint Peter’s vs. (7) Murray St. WNCT 8:40 p.m. (12) New Mexico St. vs. (4) Arkansas TNT 9:40 p.m. (9) Memphis vs. (1) Gonzaga TBS

Sunday’s TV schedule