GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The rest of the Sweet 16 field in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament will be filled out on Sunday.

Saturday’s second-round play saw North Carolina top defending champion Baylor in overtime, 15-seed St. Peter’s win again and No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga gut out a win.

Sunday is highlighted by Duke-Michigan State and Arizona trying to be the third No. 1 seed to punch its ticket to the round of 16.

Sunday — Noon start (WNCT, TBS, TNT, truTV)