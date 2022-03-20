GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The rest of the Sweet 16 field in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament will be filled out on Sunday.
Saturday’s second-round play saw North Carolina top defending champion Baylor in overtime, 15-seed St. Peter’s win again and No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga gut out a win.
Sunday is highlighted by Duke-Michigan State and Arizona trying to be the third No. 1 seed to punch its ticket to the round of 16.
Sunday — Noon start (WNCT, TBS, TNT, truTV)
|12:10 p.m.
|(5) Houston vs. (4) Illinois
|WNCT
|2:40 p.m.
|(7) Ohio St. vs. (2) Villanova
|WNCT
|5:15 p.m.
|(7) Michigan St. vs. (2) Duke
|WNCT
|6:10 p.m.
|(11) Iowa St. vs. (3) Wisconsin
|TNT
|7:10 p.m.
|(11) Notre Dame vs. (3) Texas Tech
|TBS
|7:45 p.m.
|(10) Miami (FL) vs. (2) Auburn
|truTV
|8:40 p.m.
|(6) Texas vs. (3) Purdue
|TNT
|9:40 p.m.
|(9) TCU vs. (1) Arizona
|TBS