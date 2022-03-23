GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Sweet 16 portion of March Madness is quickly approaching, with games slated for Thursday and Friday.

If your team isn’t in it, who are you hoping wins the Big Dance this year? The answer across the country might surprise you.

Betonline.ag put together a map based on geotagged Twitter data through hashtags with examples being #GoDuke, #GoZags, #BoilerUp, #LetsMarchNova, #GoBlue, etc. There were over 80,000 tweets tracked.

Duke is favored to be the national champion across the country, but the state of North Carolina votes for the Tar Heels to win it all this year.

The Sweet 16 will begin on Thursday with four games and follows Friday with four more games. The winners will play Saturday and Sunday for a chance to advance to the Final Four.