DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Sims had 17 points to lead five UNC Wilmington players in double figures as the Seahawks beat Northern Colorado 80-64 in the semifinals of the College Basketball Invitational on Tuesday night.

Jamahri Harvey added 15 points for the Seahawks (26-9). Former South Central High School star Shykeim Phillips chipped in 13, James Baker Jr. scored 11 and Jamarii Thomas had 10.

Matt Johnson II had 16 points for the Bears (22-16). Daylen Kountz added 14 points and Dalton Knecht had 12 points.

Donovan Sims had 17 points as Middle Tennessee got past Abilene Christian 85-69 in the other semifinal game.