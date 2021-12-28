UNCG basketball game against Western Carolina postponed due to COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — More college basketball games are being postponed.

The SoCon game between UNC Greensboro and Western Carolina was scheduled for Wednesday, and the game between Western Carolina and East Tennessee State University on Saturday have both been postponed.

This is due to positive COVID cases and quarantine requirements within Western Carolina’s basketball program.

SoCon says they will attempt to reschedule both games.

UNCG will host Wofford at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Western Carolina is now scheduled to play its first league game on Jan. 5, when it hosts The Citadel.

The ACC has also had to cancel games; both Duke and UNC were meant to play Wednesday, but games have been rescheduled as well.