FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Twin brothers and Washington High school alumni Jamauri and Jeremee Bryant, now sophomores on the Fayetteville Tech Community College basketball team, recently received NCJAA All-Region 10 honors, the team announced last week.

Jamauri was named to the first team after averaging 18.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Jeremee, who averaged 20.8 points and 10 rebounds, was named to the second team.

The third-seeded Trojans (22-8) fell to sixth-seeded Pitt Community College (19-14) in the quarterfinal round of the Region 10 Division II Tournament last week, 86-82. Pitt CC went on to play for the regional title, falling to Davidson-Davie CC 85-71 in the championship game.