GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The pairings for March Madness have been set. Now, the TV schedule is, too.

The games of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament begin Tuesday with the play-in games to determine which schools fill out the complete field. The first full day of action is Thursday and Friday.

Second-round play is Saturday and Sunday. Game times will be determined once the winning teams advance.

First Four

Tuesday

Time, Network

6:40 truTV (16) Texas Southern vs (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

9:10 truTV (12) Indiana vs (12) Wyoming

Wednesday

6:40 truTV (16) Bryant vs (16) Wright St.

9:10 truTV (11) Notre Dame vs (11) Rutgers

First round

Thursday

12:15 WNCT (11) Michigan vs (6) Colorado St.

12:40 truTV (13) South Dakota St. vs (4) Providence

1:45 TNT (9) Memphis vs (8) Boise St.

2:00 TBS (16) Norfolk St. vs (1) Baylor

2:45 WNCT (14) Longwood vs (3) Tennessee

3:10 truTV (12) Richmond vs (5) Iowa

4:15 TNT (16) Georgia St. vs (1) Gonzaga

4:30 TBS (9) Marquette vs (8) North Carolina

6:50 TNT (12) New Mexico St. vs (5) UConn

7:10 WNCT (15) Saint Peter’s vs (2) Kentucky

7:20 TBS (12) Wyoming/Indiana vs (5) Saint Mary’s, Calif.

7:27 truTV (9) Creighton vs (8) San Diego St.

9:20 TNT (13) Vermont vs (4) Arkansas

9:40 WNCT (10) San Francisco vs (7) Murray St.

9:50 TBS (13) Akron vs (4) UCLA

9:57 truTV (16) Texas Southern/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs (1) Kansas

Friday

12:15 WNCT (10) Loyola Chicago vs (7) Ohio St.

12:40 truTV (15) Jacksonville St. vs (2) Auburn

1:45 TNT (14) Montana St. vs (3) Texas Tech

2:00 TBS (14) Yale vs (3) Purdue

2:45 WNCT (15) Delaware vs (2) Villanova

3:10 truTV (10) Miami (FL) vs (7) Southern California

4:15 TNT (11) Rutgers/Notre Dame vs (6) Alabama

4:30 TBS (11) Virginia Tech vs (6) Texas

6:50 TNT (13) Chattanooga vs (4) Illinois

7:10 WNCT (15) Cal St. Fullerton vs (2) Duke

7:20 TBS (11) Iowa St. vs (6) LSU

7:27 truTV (16) Wright St./Bryant vs (1) Arizona

9:20 TNT (12) UAB vs (5) Houston

9:40 WNCT (10) Davidson vs (7) Michigan St.

9:50 TBS (14) Colgate vs (3) Wisconsin

9:57 truTV (9) TCU vs (8) Seton Hall

Second round

Saturday, March 19 — Noon start (WNCT, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Sunday, March 20 — Noon start (WNCT, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 24 — 7 start (WNCT, TBS)

Friday, March 25 — 7 start (WNCT, TBS)

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 26 — 6 start (TBS)

Tuesday, March 27 — 2 start (WNCT)

Final Four

Saturday, April 2 — 6 start (TBS)

National Championship

Monday, April 4 — 9 (TBS)