GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The end of college basketball season is coming and there are four teams left fighting for that national championship.

San Diego State, Miami, Florida Atlantic and Connecticut have made their way to the Final Four. Betonline.ag created a map based on geotagged Twitter data that tracked the top fan hashtags in every state to determine who the country is rooting for.

Based on it, we can see Americans — along with us in North Carolina — love underdogs as FAU took 20 states. UConn was right behind them with 16 states, San Diego State had 11 and Miami only had three.