CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Exciting news for the Queen City. The 2023 Bahamas Bowl will be played on the campus of UNC Charlotte this year, officials announced Thursday.

Due to ongoing renovations at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas, the Bahamas Bowl will now be played at Jerry Richardson Stadium this December.

“The name of this year’s game will also be changed, to be announced in the coming weeks. In addition to the venue and name changes, the Bahamas Bowl will now be played on Monday, Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET,” organizers explained on Thursday.

ESPN Events also said that the Myrtle Beach Bowl will now move to Saturday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. Both games will be televised on ESPN, officials said.

The Bahamas Bowl, which features teams from the Mid-American Conference and Conference USA, is expected to return to The Bahamas in 2024 once the renovations are complete.