WILSON, N.C — Barton College football players from eastern North Carolina and beyond wrapped up their spring practice schedule by competing in the program’s annual spring game Wednesday. Watch the video to see Brian Bailey’s recap of the action.

Barton is slated to start its 2022 season with a road game at Chowan on Sept. 1, followed by another road contest at Davidson on Sept. 10. The Bulldogs will start their home slate with a matchup against UVA Wise on Sept. 17. The kickoff time for that game is to be announced.