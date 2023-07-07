RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Barton College standout linebacker Shane Perry works out in the parking lot of Victory Fitness in Wilson. His regiment on this day is not something you normally see.

“I’m doing two sports at once and they’re complimenting each other extremely well, it’s exciting,” said Perry.

Football is Perry’s first love, he’s led the Bulldogs in tackles his first two seasons at Barton. But in the offseason, the former Holly Springs High School star gravitates to a sport few know much about — Strongman.

Strongman is a competition that consists of some unique lifts. His Strongman workouts have helped him bulk up to 247 pounds, a weight that led him to ask his coaches to keep an eye on him this past spring.

“You’ve got to tell me do I look slow, do I look stiff, do I look like I can’t explode?” Perry asked. “That’s why this spring ball was so important to me because one of the things the coaches were saying is that I still look athletic, running fast and that’s really what’s important.”

And so is winning.

Last month, Perry won the Strongman Competition at the Body Armor Games in Concord, becoming the state’s strongest man. Now his full attention has turned to football with fall drills less than a month away. His “second sport” though has prepared him well for the upcoming football season.

“It helps keep that competitive edge in your brain on, you want to compete so when you come back to football you’re not completely lost,” said Perry. “I still remember how to get motivated, it’s still there actively in your brain, so absolutely.”

Perry is the Bulldogs all-time leading tackler and he could potentially play three more seasons at Barton. And while his Strongman future looks bright, there’s no doubt where his heart lies.

“My goal is to play in the NFL, I want to play football for as long as I can basically until I can’t,” said Perry. “The good thing about Strongman is there are guys competing who are 40, 45, 50 years old and they’re doing great, that’s the longevity of it. But like I said, football first and then Strongman after.”