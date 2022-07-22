NEW YORK, N.Y. – Coastal Carolina offensive lineman Willie Lampkin was named to the 2022 Rimington Trophy preseason watch list.

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football.



Making the move from left guard to center this season, Lampkin enters his junior year having started and played in all of CCU’s 25 games the last two seasons. he is also a two-time All-Sun Belt second-team selection.

Tabbed a 2022 preseason all-conference first-team selection by both Phil Steele and Athlon Sports this year, Lampkin was the top-graded offensive lineman in eight different games last year for the Chanticleers. He totaled 20 knockdown blocks on the season and was the best offensive lineman in the 2021 Cure Bowl win over Northern Illinois, grading out at a team-high 98 percent with two knockdown blocks over 58 offensive snaps.

CCU opens the season with Army at home on Saturday, September 3 at 7pm.