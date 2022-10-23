CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Will Healy has been fired as the Charlotte football coach after a dismal 1-7 start to the season, sources confirmed on Sunday.
The team is 1-7, with the latest 34-15 loss at home on homecoming to FIU (3-4) clearly sealing Healy’s fate. Pete Rossomando has been named the interim head coach.
Healy compiled an overall record of 14-19 in four seasons and at the time of his hiring was the second youngest head coach in Division I college football. He previously served as head coach at Austin Peay.
The 49ers were 5-7 in 2021 and 2-4 during a pandemic-stricken 2020 season. Healy is credited with the first winning season in team history and with taking the program to its first-ever bowl game.
It has been a rough year for Queen City sports fans. The Niners join the Hornets, Panthers, Charlotte Knights, and Charlotte FC as teams that have all made changes at the top position.