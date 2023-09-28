UNIVERSITY CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — At first glance, the natural assumption is that this has got to be some kind of an act.

“All my money comes in here to you guys,” joked Biff Poggi.

But, one practice and one interview later, it’s clear that the UNC Charlotte head football coach is everything you see and more.

“What do I say? Hey is for horses, not for old Italians!” said Biff, to one of his players.

Biff’s unofficial office is outside the 49ers’ football offices, typically with a cigar in hand and not a computer in sight.

“I’m so old, so I don’t to computers or technology. So, I bring my legal pads out,” said Biff.

He happily disregards any type of formality about as quickly as he cuts off the sleeves of all his t-shirts.

“It’s hotter than the outer layers of hell in Charlotte, so I’m going to wear it on the sideline,” said Biff. “It’s not a political statement; I’m not trying to be a rebel.”

The statement he’s trying to make is bigger than the man himself, who towers over everyone at 6 feet, 4 inches.

“They’re so broken that I just want them to have some success in their lives,” said Biff.

His decades-long coaching career has been focused on one thing — and it’s not football.

“Somebody asked me the other day — what kind of kids do you look for when you’re recruiting? I look for broken kids; I want kids who are broken; that’s who I enjoy coaching,” said Biff.

Those kids follow him everywhere. When asked how many followed him to his head coaching job at UNC Charlotte, he first said 28 but realized there’s more.

“Because there were some kids from Michigan that came, that played for me at Michigan,” remembered Biff.

One of those kids who’s followed his coach is 49ers quarterback Jalon Jones.

“So, this would be season 2 officially, but I’ve known Biff the last 6 to 7 years of my life,” said Jalon.

There are hundreds more of his players in his phone, who he talks to all the time. Once you play for Biff, he’s always coach. Those conversations touch on football but focus on life.

“It’s something about feeling that somebody actually cares — people have a conversation with you, but someone who actually cares to ask questions that are more than surface level — it’s amazing,” said Jalon.

Biff can’t count the number of times he’s had to talk to a player after they’ve lost a loved one. He’s become a father figure in many of their lives. While sitting down for our interview, Biff brought up a phone call he had just the day before. A kid had lost his foster father and told Biff, he had no one left.

“You want to reach out and love them. And love them and say, ‘Look, this is hard. I understand. But I love you. And your teammates love you. Your coaches love you. We’ll get through this together. It may not be easy, but you’re not alone’,” said Biff.

And that’s it. Don’t get distracted by his cutoffs and larger-than-life personality.

This is Biff’s coaching strategy.

“You call her every day? You better. You miss one day– I’m going to take you to the top of that thing up there and toss you off,” Biff told a player while asking about his mom who was having some medical problems.

Biff’s there to help them win.

And no, we’re not just talking about football.

“Coaching is wonderful because you get to love people the way you want to be loved,” said Biff.