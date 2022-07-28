DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington Raceway will use Coastal Carolina University quarterback Grayson McCall’s name, image and likeness under a new partnership, the track announced Wednesday.

“I love this town and this area. Coastal Carolina kind of made me into who I am,” McCall said in the written announcement. “I love this school and I love the people here in the region and with Darlington being right down the road and a huge part of the sports culture, partnering with them just makes sense. It just helps fulfill a legacy I want to leave here. Plus, going a couple hundred miles an hour is kind of my thing too.”

It’s the first agreement between a student athlete and a NASCAR-owned track, according to the announcement.

“Grayson McCall is one of the finest quarterbacks in college football, so we are proud to partner with him as the first NASCAR owned track NIL athlete,” Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway president, said in the written announcement. “Grayson has had a dynamic collegiate career setting NCAA and school records and has lived his entire life in the Carolinas. His playing style exemplifies toughness and competitiveness, and he is the ideal athlete to help promote Darlington’s Too Tough To Tame brand.”

Under the agreement, McCall will promote the Shriners Children’s presents Darlington Labor Day Race and next year’s NASCAR races at the track. He will also be shown on the raceway’s digital platforms and in marketing campaigns.

McCall, a junior, is CCU’s starting quarterback and has set a NCAA Division I Football Ball Subdivision record with a 207.6 passing efficiency rating.