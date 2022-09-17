BOONE, N.C. (WGHP) — ESPN’s College Gameday came to Boone on Saturday afternoon for Appalachian State’s contest against Troy and that was not a mistake.

The flagship college football show came to Boone in the wake of the Mountaineers’ shocking road upset over then No. 6 Texas A&M last weekend.

App State is a program well-renowned for its prowess as an underdog, while still competing at the FCS level in 2007, the Mountaineers pulled off what many consider to be the greatest sports upset of all-time beating No. 5 Michigan on the road.

It’s been an eventful season for App State who sits at 1-1 with their only loss coming in a 63-61 thriller in Boone versus North Carolina.

The magic continued for the Mountaineers on Saturday as they won the game with a 53-yard Hail Mary pass from quarterback Chase Brice to wide receiver Christian Horn.

Here's the App State deflected Hail Mary TD.



Host College GameDay and win like this. They'll never forget this day. pic.twitter.com/IjonkpWejr — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 17, 2022

Down 28-26 with 2 seconds remaining on the clock on 4th&10, Brice uncorked a Hail Mary pass that was deflected by a Troy defender into the hands of Harris who took it in for the score with no time remaining on the clock.

With the win, App State improves to 2-1 on the season and inches closer to achieving a top 25 ranking in the AP Poll as they currently sit in the other receiving votes category on unranked teams.