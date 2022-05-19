HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — One of the top high school football prospects in North Carolina has a new home to play college football.

Kamarro Edmonds, who was a star running back at Havelock High School, posted on Twitter that he will play at East Carolina University this fall. He has four years of eligibility left once he joins ECU.

Edmonds, a four-star prospect during the 2021 season, committed to the University of North Carolina but chose to leave the school and enter the transfer portal in April after being redshirted during the 2021 college season.

Edmonds came to UNC with high praise after a junior season where he rushed for 1,402 yards and 17 touchdowns and a senior season where he had 916 yards and 15 touchdowns in eight games despite injuries.