HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A standout Hampton University football player from Suffolk could go from the gridiron to the wrestling ring thanks to a recently established NIL program from WWE.

KeShaun Moore, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound redshirt senior linebacker, was named among 15 college athletes in WWE’s second “Next in Line” name, image and likeness (NIL) class. It launched in December as a developmental program for the professional wrestling league, with athletes getting access to WWE’s performance center in Florida, branding and public relations help and more. When athletes complete the program, they have a chance to be offered a WWE contract.

There have been 31 athletes so far in the program, and six have graduated, WWE says.

Moore, a Second Team All Big South selection in 2021, joins college players from across the athletic spectrum, including volleyball players, gymnasts and track & field athletes.

He’s also the first athlete from a HBCU program to be selected. Other schools represented in the 2022 class include Auburn, Elon, Stanford, Central Michigan and Michigan State.

Here’s the full 2022 class:

Ali Mattox of Ole Miss, a 5-foot-7 cheer & dance athlete from Little Rock, Ark.

Case Hatch os Arizona State, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound football player from Gilbert, Ariz.

Chandler Hayden of Tennessee, a 5-foot-11 track & field athlete from Pittsfield, Ill.

Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound wrestler from Parker, Colo.

Derrian Gobourne of Auburn, a 5-foot-4 gymnast from Sarasota, Fla.

Ericka Link of Elon, a 5-foot-6 volleyball player from Hedgesville, W.Va.

Keshaun Moore of Hampton, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound football player from Suffolk, Va.

Luke Ford of Illinois, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound football player from Carterville, Ill.

Maliq Carr of Michigan State, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound football and basketball player from Inkster, Mich.

Mikala Hall of Central Michigan, a 5-foot-5 basketball player from Danville, Ill.

Rachel Glenn of South Carolina, a 6-foot track & field athlete from Long Beach, Calif.

Ruben Banks of Arkansas, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound track & field athlete from Binfield, England

Thunder Keck of Stanford, a 6-foot-3, 245-pound football player from Northfield, N.H.

Tyanna Omazic of Miami, a 6-foot-2 volleyball player from Kansas City, Mo.

Zachary Knighton-Ward of Hofstra, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound wrestler from Rosedale, N.Y.

Moore, who played high school ball at Nansemond-Suffolk Academy, started his college football career at JMU, transferred to Lackawanna College, and then eventually landed at Hampton.

He says he’s never wrestled before, but he did learn Muay Thai and Jujutsu in middle school. His favorite wrestlers are The Undertaker and Rick Flair (woo!)

And though he has the opportunity to train with WWE through the program, he’s waiting until after the fall 2022 football season.

“It is a big year for me and my team,” Moore said.

Hampton is joining the Colonial Athletic Association and will play Howard, Norfolk State, Richmond and William & Mary this season.

Look for more coverage coming up from the WAVY Sportswrap team.