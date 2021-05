With National Signing Day behind us and the 2021 college football season fast approaching, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2021 football recruits from North Carolina using 247Sports.

There are a number of players primed to make big impacts right away, including as starters as soon as they arrive. The highest-rated players run the gamut from offense to special teams. Without a doubt, several of the players listed here are sure to be household names by the holidays. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

#50: Langston Long (S)

– College: Virginia

– National ranking: #1,132 (3 stars, 0.8485 rating)

– Position ranking: #98 (S)

– Offers: not available

#49: Charlie Browder (TE)

– College: UCF

– National ranking: #1,131 (3 stars, 0.8485 rating)

– Position ranking: #60 (TE)

– Offers: UCF, Appalachian State, Arizona State, Boston College, Charlotte

#48: Nicholas Barrett (DT)

– College: South Carolina

– National ranking: #1,073 (3 stars, 0.8506 rating)

– Position ranking: #61 (DT)

– Offers: not available

#47: Mario Love (CB)

– College: NC State

– National ranking: #1,040 (3 stars, 0.8519 rating)

– Position ranking: #87 (CB)

– Offers: not available

#46: Anthony Freeman (OLB)

– College: Duke

– National ranking: #1,039 (3 stars, 0.8519 rating)

– Position ranking: #65 (OLB)

– Offers: not available

#45: Aaron Hall (WDE)

– College: Duke

– National ranking: #1,003 (3 stars, 0.8532 rating)

– Position ranking: #58 (WDE)

– Offers: not available

#44: Kaci Seegars (OLB)

– College: Liberty

– National ranking: #1,002 (3 stars, 0.8533 rating)

– Position ranking: #62 (OLB)

– Offers: Liberty, Texas A&M, Akron, Appalachian State, Bowling Green

#43: Jesiah Davis (WR)

– College: Virginia

– National ranking: #939 (3 stars, 0.8552 rating)

– Position ranking: #136 (WR)

– Offers: Virginia, Illinois, Liberty, Marshall, Mississippi Valley State

#42: Lawson Albright (TE)

– College: Northwestern

– National ranking: #901 (3 stars, 0.8572 rating)

– Position ranking: #48 (TE)

– Offers: Northwestern, Appalachian State, Boston College, Campbell, Duke

#41: Jaleel Davis (OT)

– College: NC State

– National ranking: #891 (3 stars, 0.8572 rating)

– Position ranking: #79 (OT)

– Offers: NC State, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Liberty

#40: Jaden Lindsay (OG)

– College: Appalachian State

– National ranking: #866 (3 stars, 0.8581 rating)

– Position ranking: #45 (OG)

– Offers: not available

#39: Isaac Washington (DT)

– College: Tennessee

– National ranking: #812 (3 stars, 0.8606 rating)

– Position ranking: #50 (DT)

– Offers: not available

#38: Michael Gonzalez (OG)

– College: Louisville

– National ranking: #723 (3 stars, 0.8643 rating)

– Position ranking: #37 (OG)

– Offers: not available

#37: Zyun Reeves (SDE)

– College: NC State

– National ranking: #705 (3 stars, 0.8647 rating)

– Position ranking: #44 (SDE)

– Offers: NC State, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina

#36: Caleb Hood (ATH)

– College: North Carolina

– National ranking: #698 (3 stars, 0.8653 rating)

– Position ranking: #50 (ATH)

– Offers: not available

#35: Jaylen Wright (RB)

– College: Tennessee

– National ranking: #650 (3 stars, 0.868 rating)

– Position ranking: #33 (RB)

– Offers: not available

#34: Colby Smith (OT)

– College: Auburn

– National ranking: #622 (3 stars, 0.8694 rating)

– Position ranking: #50 (OT)

– Offers: Auburn, Tennessee, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina

#33: Julian Gray (WR)

– College: NC State

– National ranking: #595 (3 stars, 0.8706 rating)

– Position ranking: #93 (WR)

– Offers: not available

#32: Jack Hollifield (ILB)

– College: Virginia Tech

– National ranking: #588 (3 stars, 0.871 rating)

– Position ranking: #28 (ILB)

– Offers: not available

#31: Jabril McNeill (OLB)

– College: Oregon

– National ranking: #576 (3 stars, 0.8716 rating)

– Position ranking: #34 (OLB)

– Offers: Oregon, Appalachian State, Arkansas, Auburn, East Carolina

#30: Chase Hattley (S)

– College: NC State

– National ranking: #549 (3 stars, 0.8736 rating)

– Position ranking: #43 (S)

– Offers: NC State, Akron, Appalachian State, Boston College, Campbell

#29: Bralyn Oliver (S)

– College: Louisville

– National ranking: #546 (3 stars, 0.8742 rating)

– Position ranking: #42 (S)

– Offers: not available

#28: Breon Pass (WR)

– College: NC State

– National ranking: #166 (3 stars, 0.8776 rating)

– Position ranking: #75 (WR)

– Offers: NC State, College of Charleston, East Carolina, Elon, Georgia Tech

#27: Dameon Wilson (ILB)

– College: Missouri

– National ranking: #490 (3 stars, 0.8782 rating)

– Position ranking: #24 (ILB)

– Offers: Missouri, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina

#26: Tymir Brown (ATH)

– College: North Carolina

– National ranking: #481 (3 stars, 0.8785 rating)

– Position ranking: #30 (ATH)

– Offers: North Carolina, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Duke

#25: Diego Pounds (OT)

– College: North Carolina

– National ranking: #475 (3 stars, 0.8789 rating)

– Position ranking: #41 (OT)

– Offers: not available

#24: Andrew Jones (OT)

– College: Duke

– National ranking: #461 (3 stars, 0.8807 rating)

– Position ranking: #39 (OT)

– Offers: Duke, Appalachian State, Arizona State, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina

#23: Jared Wilson (OG)

– College: Georgia

– National ranking: #407 (3 stars, 0.8856 rating)

– Position ranking: #20 (OG)

– Offers: Georgia, North Carolina, Akron, Alabama, Arkansas

#22: Travali Price (WDE)

– College: NC State

– National ranking: #402 (3 stars, 0.8863 rating)

– Position ranking: #25 (WDE)

– Offers: not available

#21: Bryce Steele (ILB)

– College: Boston College

– National ranking: #379 (3 stars, 0.8884 rating)

– Position ranking: #18 (ILB)

– Offers: not available

#20: Trevion Cooley (RB)

– College: Louisville

– National ranking: #367 (3 stars, 0.8892 rating)

– Position ranking: #19 (RB)

– Offers: not available

#19: Bryson Nesbit (TE)

– College: North Carolina

– National ranking: #338 (4 stars, 0.8937 rating)

– Position ranking: #13 (TE)

– Offers: North Carolina, Auburn, Charlotte, Duke, East Carolina

#18: Dontavius Nash (S)

– College: North Carolina

– National ranking: #277 (4 stars, 0.9048 rating)

– Position ranking: #19 (S)

– Offers: not available

#17: Yousef Mugharbil (OG)

– College: Florida

– National ranking: #269 (4 stars, 0.9056 rating)

– Position ranking: #16 (OG)

– Offers: Florida, Appalachian State, Arkansas, Duke, Georgia Tech

#16: Kamarro Edmonds (RB)

– College: North Carolina

– National ranking: #248 (4 stars, 0.9088 rating)

– Position ranking: #13 (RB)

– Offers: North Carolina, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina

#15: Jordan Poole (OLB)

– College: NC State

– National ranking: #233 (4 stars, 0.9132 rating)

– Position ranking: #12 (OLB)

– Offers: not available

#14: Gabe Stephens (ATH)

– College: North Carolina

– National ranking: #229 (4 stars, 0.9135 rating)

– Position ranking: #12 (ATH)

– Offers: North Carolina, Appalachian State, Auburn, Charlotte, Duke

#13: Gavin Blackwell (WR)

– College: North Carolina

– National ranking: #204 (4 stars, 0.9192 rating)

– Position ranking: #35 (WR)

– Offers: not available

#12: Micah Crowell (WR)

– College: NC State

– National ranking: #197 (4 stars, 0.9209 rating)

– Position ranking: #34 (WR)

– Offers: NC State, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas

#11: Zaire Patterson (WDE)

– College: Clemson

– National ranking: #184 (4 stars, 0.9237 rating)

– Position ranking: #12 (WDE)

– Offers: not available

#10: DeAndre Boykins (ATH)

– College: North Carolina

– National ranking: #178 (4 stars, 0.9249 rating)

– Position ranking: #6 (ATH)

– Offers: not available

#9: Kaemen Marley (ATH)

– College: Tennessee

– National ranking: #152 (4 stars, 0.9337 rating)

– Position ranking: #5 (ATH)

– Offers: Tennessee, East Carolina, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky

#8: Jahvaree Ritzie (SDE)

– College: North Carolina

– National ranking: #132 (4 stars, 0.9395 rating)

– Position ranking: #11 (SDE)

– Offers: not available

#7: Power Echols (ILB)

– College: North Carolina

– National ranking: #127 (4 stars, 0.9409 rating)

– Position ranking: #7 (ILB)

– Offers: not available

#6: Raneiria Dillworth (OLB)

– College: North Carolina

– National ranking: #102 (4 stars, 0.9563 rating)

– Position ranking: #6 (OLB)

– Offers: not available

#5: Payton Page (DT)

– College: Clemson

– National ranking: #93 (4 stars, 0.9587 rating)

– Position ranking: #8 (DT)

– Offers: not available

#4: Evan Pryor (APB)

– College: Ohio State

– National ranking: #82 (4 stars, 0.963 rating)

– Position ranking: #2 (APB)

– Offers: Ohio State, Akron, Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas

#3: Drake Maye (PRO)

– College: North Carolina

– National ranking: #55 (4 stars, 0.9725 rating)

– Position ranking: #6 (PRO)

– Offers: not available

#2: Will Shipley (APB)

– College: Clemson

– National ranking: #31 (5 stars, 0.984 rating)

– Position ranking: #1 (APB)

– Offers: not available

#1: Keeshawn Silver (SDE)

– College: North Carolina

– National ranking: #30 (5 stars, 0.9842 rating)

– Position ranking: #4 (SDE)

– Offers: not available

