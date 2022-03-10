CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said an Illini Football assistant coach will be taking a temporary health-related leave from coaching.

Special Teams Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Ben Miller stated that he was diagnosed with colon cancer in early February.

“I have already undergone a successful surgery and will begin chemotherapy treatments soon,” said Miller. “I will remain in communication and be involved with our staff and student-athletes as much as possible.”

“Thank you to my wife, Meghan, my kids and my extended family for their strength and encouragement. I appreciate Coach Bielema, the staff, and the Illinois athletic department for all the incredible support. I cannot wait to return as soon as possible,” he added.