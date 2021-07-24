North Carolina coaches have some fun at annual Pigskin Preview in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The 18th Annual Bill Dooley Pigskin preview was held Friday, after not having an event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Five of North Carolina’s top coaches — Mack Brown, Dave Doeren, David Cutcliffe, Mike Houston and Trei Oliver — were on hand for the event.

“You know we have a great time behind the scenes. These guys are crazy. We had a great time and it’s for a great cause,” said N.C. Central head coach Trei Oliver.

“We all respect each other, obviously, we’re competitors and want to beat each other in every way possible on the field and in recruiting but when it comes to helping our state there’s no animosity between us, we all want what’s best for the state of North Carolina,” said North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren.

