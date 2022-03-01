NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion was granted a temporary injunction on Tuesday in Norfolk Circuit Court against Conference USA as they move to leave the league for the Sun Belt Conference by the end of the academic year.

The hearing took place the same day the Sun Belt released its 2022-23 football schedule, which has ODU facing off against JMU, Coastal Carolina and other Sun Belt foes.

ODU is looking to leave Conference USA by July 2022, and wants to negotiate its departure from Conference USA without arbitration.

Conference USA doesn’t want them leave their conference until July 1, 2023, and even released its own football schedule that included ODU, as well as Marshall and Southern Mississippi. All three schools however have said they are going to the Sun Belt on July 1 of this year and filed for similar injunctions.

Circuit Court Judge Mary Jane Hall on Tuesday issued the temporary injunction in ODU’s favor until March 15, and indicated the school would succeed in its claim that the arbitration would likely violate the law.

You can read the full injunction below: