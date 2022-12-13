STARKVILLE, Miss. (WNCT) — There was no telling which direction a Mike Leach interview or press conference could go.

Leach, the beloved college football coach who died Monday night of complications related to a heart condition, entertained fans with the various opinions and bits of wisdom he shared on camera. Leach wasn’t afraid to share his thoughts on a number of topics ranging from coffee to marriage to mascot fights.

Here are some of Leach’s best quotes.

ON COFFEE

Leach was pretty blunt about how he takes his coffee.

"Coffee tastes terrible anyway… just put it down one sip at a time."



Your weekly life advice from @Coach_Leach 😂 @MartySmithESPN pic.twitter.com/oCC1IoNIhZ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 8, 2022

ON A PAC-12 MASCOT BATTLE

Who would win in a battle of the PAC-12 mascots? Leach spent a minute and a half breaking down the possibilities.

Mike Leach was in peak form on a Pac-12 mascot battle.



Do Sun Devils have mythical powers? And if a Ute has a rifle, there's some definite problems. pic.twitter.com/FCE96RXawe — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) September 16, 2019

ON THE BEST PARTY HE’S BEEN TO

Here’s Mike Leach talking about ‘the best party he’s ever been to’ back in 2017:



‘It’s called Flora-Bama, right on the border of Florida & Alabama… you go & there’s like 3 different bands plays… a heaping of crawfish for like $5… fantastic people watching.’



🎥@SWXRightNow pic.twitter.com/6UkLkqDd3E — Brett Greenberg (@74Talk) December 13, 2022

ON CANDY

“I completely hate candy corn.”

My all time favorite interview from Coach Mike Leach. He’s funny even when he doesn’t realize it and that’s what makes him so special.



Praying for him and his family. pic.twitter.com/4KzdtPjE6r — Aidan Gallardo (@aidangallard0) December 12, 2022

ON WEDDINGS

SEC Network host Alyssa Lang asked Leach for advice on her wedding. He didn’t disappoint.

No football coach has stronger opinions on weddings than Mike Leach



After we talked about the win, I got some advice straight from the source..



Coach Leach, big elopement guy 😂



Hi @TampaBayTre pic.twitter.com/C9pvrFsm0t — Alyssa Lang (@AlyssaLang) October 2, 2022

ON THE WEATHER

If coaching didn’t work out, Leach definitely had a backup career as a meteorologist.

went down a youtube rabbit hole of best mike leach moments and uncovered a gem i had zero idea about.



ladies & gentlemen, here's mike leach giving a weather report. pic.twitter.com/ewFtL6cGtF — robbie triano (@TheTrianoKid) December 12, 2022

ON BIGFOOT AND ALIENS