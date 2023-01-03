GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several North Carolina natives will be competing for a national championship when Georgia and TCU meet in the College Football Playoff Championship Game on Jan. 9.

The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast by ESPN.

Here’s a list of players from North Carolina who are listed on each team’s roster.

GEORGIA

JALON WALKER | FRESHMAN | INSIDE LINEBACKER | SALISBURY, N.C. | SALISBURY HS

Jalon Walker (UGA Athletics)

Jalon Walker has appeared in all of Georgia’s 14 games so far. He’s been used as a reserve linebacker as well as a special teams player on kick coverage units. He has tallied eight tackles this season, including one tackle for loss. He also has recorded seven quarterback hurries and has blocked one punt.

JARED WILSON | RS FRESHMAN | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. | WEST FORSYTH HS

Jared Wilson (UGA Athletics)

After making one appearance for the Bulldogs last season, Jared Wilson has appeared in six games as a reserve offensive lineman this season.

JAMIER MOTEN | FRESHMAN | DEFENSIVE BACK | CHARLOTTE, N.C. | ARDREY KELL HS

Jamier Moten (UGA Athletics)

Jamier Moten’s impressive speed helped him stand out on the football field and the track while at Ardrey Kell. He has not made an appearance for the Bulldogs this season.

TCU

JAMOI HODGE | JUNIOR | LINEBACKER | WINSTON SALEM, N.C. | REYNOLDS HS | INDEPENDENCE CC

Jamoi Hodge (TCU Athletics)

Jamoi Hodge has tallied 75 tackles, eight for loss, 4.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and an interception this season.