GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The bowl games begin Friday with the Bahamas Bowl. For college football fans, this is a dream, especially if your team made it to one.

Even though it seems there are a hundred bowl games to watch, here are some you should really keep an eye on:

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) gestures to the crowd during the trophy presentation the Southeastern Conference Championship football game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Peach Bowl: Ohio State (11-1) vs. Georgia (13-0)

December 31st, 8 p.m. ESPN

This is the second of the two national titles semifinals. The Buckeyes have their work cut out for them, having to play the undefeated and defending champion Bulldogs, right in their own state. With Georgia’s elite defense against Ohio State’s high-powered offense with only one loss, this is guaranteed to be a good game.

Fiesta Bowl: Michigan (13-0) vs. TCU (12-1)

December 31st, 4 p.m. ESPN

These two teams get the CFB playoffs going. TCU’s offense, led by quarterback Max Duggan and receiver Quentin Johnson, will face a tough Michigan defense that holds teams to just 13 points a game.

Tulane running back Shaadie Clayton (0) celebrates with wide receiver Duece Watts (2) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Memphis in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Cotton Bowl: USC (11-2) vs. Tulane (11-2)

January 2nd, 1 p.m. ESPN

AAC conference champions, the Tulane Green Wave, have had a phenomenal year, a huge switch compared to the season prior. Led by quarterback Michael Pratt and running back Tyjae Spears, Tulane has been one of the best stories all year. On the other hand, USC has had improvement under new coach Lincoln Riley, but they will have their work cut out for them taking on a motivated Tulane team.

Orange Bowl: Clemson (11-2) vs. Tennessee (10-2)

December 30th, 8 p.m. ESPN

If these two teams are going to meet in any bowl, it’s only right that it’s the Orange Bowl. After an impressive showing in the ACC championship by Clemson’s Cade Klubnik, he is handling the full-time QB role heading into this game. The Volunteers are headed to this bowl for the first time since 1997.

Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) tries to tackle North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) in the second half during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Holiday Bowl: Oregon (9-3) vs. North Carolina (8-4)

December 28th, 8 p.m. ESPN

The Holiday Bowl is known for producing high-scoring games, and if both teams are at their full strength, this will keep that tradition going. UNC quarterback and highly praised Drake Maye will be taking on a sluggish Oregon defense that is fifth in the PAC-12 in pass efficiency. But, Duck quarterback and Auburn transfer Bo Nix leads an offense that averages 6 yards per snap.

Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State (9-3) vs. Oklahoma (6-6)

December 29th, 5:30 p.m. ESPN

These two teams were headed in different directions at the end of the regular season. The Seminoles concluded the game with five straight wins over rival opponents such as Miami and Florida. On the other hand, the Sooners ended their season by losing three out of four and will be short-handed in the game without four key players.

Duke’s Jaquez Moore, a former Washington High School star, carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Military Bowl: UCF (9-4) vs. Duke (8-4)

December 28th, 2 p.m. ESPN

Duke showed major improvement this year under new coach Mike Elko. After just five wins in years prior, they finished 8-4 this year. UCF lost the AAC title game to Tulane, but extended time off for the injured Knights could work out in their favor. The Blue Devils’ rush defense finished fourth in the ACC and they will be tested by UCF’s speed and production on the run game.

Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri (6-6) vs. Wake Forest (7-5)

December 23rd, 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Wake Forest’s offense led the ACC in scoring with 36 points a game, behind quarterback Sam Hartman. However, Missouri’s defense has held teams to a low average of points a game and have an active pass rush. So it could make life hard for Hartman and the Demon Deacons. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook is coming off his most productive game all year and earned bowl eligibility for the Tigers.

Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati (9-3) vs. Louisville (7-5)

December 27th, 11 a.m. ESPN

An old rivalry will be renewed this year in Boston. The Cardinals had one of the biggest in-season turnarounds to finish 7-5 after a 2-3 start. They showed huge improvement on defense during that stretch, also allowing time for quarterback Malik Cunningham to get healthy. The Bearcats are under the direction of an interim coach and have lost talent on both sides of the ball, but came within one win of winning the AAC title.

ECU Sports Information photo

Birmingham Bowl: ECU (7-6) vs. Coastal Carolina (9-3)

December 27th, 6:45 p.m. ESPN

The Pirates are headed to their second bowl game under coach Mike Houston. Last year, they were headed to the Military Bowl to face Boston College, but it was canceled due to COVID issues on the Eagles’ side. The Pirates lost their last game of the regular season at home, taking a pretty big loss to the Houston Cougars on Senior Day. They ended the season with a win over Temple with a last-minute touchdown. Coastal Carolina is 2-6 in the last eight games with the defense surrendering 605 passing yards in the last two games. No relief is coming in this game as the Pirates have averaged 287 passing yards this season, along with 314 in the last game.